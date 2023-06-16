Boom Or Bust? Where Will Lightwave Logic Inc. (NASDAQ: LWLG) Stock Go Next?

During the recent session, Lightwave Logic Inc. (NASDAQ:LWLG)’s traded shares were 0.45 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.17. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $7.48, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.44% or -$0.43. The 52-week high for the LWLG share is $12.43, that puts it down -66.18 from that peak though still a striking 48.13% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.88. The company’s market capitalization is $1.00B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.04 million shares, and the average trade volume was 835.50K shares over the past three months.

Lightwave Logic Inc. (NASDAQ:LWLG) trade information

Lightwave Logic Inc. (LWLG) registered a -5.44% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -5.44% in intraday trading to $7.48 this Thursday, 06/15/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.79%, and it has moved by 43.85% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 21.23%. The short interest in Lightwave Logic Inc. (NASDAQ:LWLG) is 21.9 million shares and it means that shorts have 19.39 day(s) to cover.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $2.71, which implies a decrease of -176.01% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.71 and $2.71 respectively. As a result, LWLG is trading at a premium of 63.77% off the target high and 63.77% off the low.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -13.70%. While earnings are projected to return 13.00% in 2023.

LWLG Dividends

Lightwave Logic Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 08 and August 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Lightwave Logic Inc. (NASDAQ:LWLG)’s Major holders

Lightwave Logic Inc. insiders own 5.38% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 23.30%, with the float percentage being 24.62%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 157 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 6.97 million shares (or 6.09% of all shares), a total value of $51.65 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.46 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 5.65% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $47.89 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Lightwave Logic Inc. (LWLG) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 3.3 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.06 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $24.45 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.47 million, or about 2.29% of the stock, which is worth about $18.31 million.