As The Stock Rises By 234.71% Year-To-Date, NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NGL)’S Stock Continues To Progress In 2023

During the last session, NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL)’s traded shares were 1.78 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.62. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.05, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.85% or $0.15. The 52-week high for the NGL share is $4.06, that puts it down -0.25 from that peak though still a striking 75.31% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.00. The company’s market capitalization is $527.35M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.12 million shares, and the average trade volume was 649.34K shares over the past three months.

NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. NGL has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.16.

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) trade information

NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) registered a 3.85% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.85% in intraday trading to $4.05 this Thursday, 06/15/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 6.30%, and it has moved by 43.11% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 126.26%. The short interest in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) is 2.18 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.15 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4.00, which implies a decrease of -1.25% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.00 and $4.00 respectively. As a result, NGL is trading at a premium of 1.23% off the target high and 1.23% off the low.

NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that NGL Energy Partners LP has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) shares have gone up 268.18% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 866.67% against -20.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 500.00% this quarter and then jump 185.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -1.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.15 billion as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.06 billion by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $2.5 billion and $2.45 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -13.80% and then drop by -15.80% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 4.20%. While earnings are projected to return 74.90% in 2023, the next five years will return 3.00% per annum.

NGL Dividends

NGL Energy Partners LP is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 07 and August 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL)’s Major holders

NGL Energy Partners LP insiders own 7.01% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 27.53%, with the float percentage being 29.60%. Invesco Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 81 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 19.72 million shares (or 14.95% of all shares), a total value of $57.18 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.88 million shares, is of Morgan Stanley’s that is approximately 5.21% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $19.95 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) shares are Invesco Steelpath MLP Income Fund and Invesco Steelpath MLP Select 40 Fund. Data provided on Nov 29, 2022 indicates that Invesco Steelpath MLP Income Fund owns about 12.41 million shares. This amounts to just over 9.45 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $14.52 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 7.3 million, or about 5.56% of the stock, which is worth about $8.55 million.