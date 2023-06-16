After Benson Hill Inc. (NYSE: BHIL) Surges -342.48% From Highs, What Will It Look Like?

During the recent session, Benson Hill Inc. (NYSE:BHIL)’s traded shares were 0.58 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.13, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.62% or -$0.06. The 52-week high for the BHIL share is $4.09, that puts it down -261.95 from that peak though still a striking 20.35% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.90. The company’s market capitalization is $268.65M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.47 million shares, and the average trade volume was 683.48K shares over the past three months.

Benson Hill Inc. (BHIL) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. BHIL has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.17.

Benson Hill Inc. (NYSE:BHIL) trade information

Benson Hill Inc. (BHIL) registered a -4.62% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.62% in intraday trading to $1.13 this Thursday, 06/15/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -9.20%, and it has moved by -9.20% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -66.12%. The short interest in Benson Hill Inc. (NYSE:BHIL) is 4.73 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.68 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $3.79, which implies an increase of 70.18% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.00 and $5.00 respectively. As a result, BHIL is trading at a discount of -342.48% off the target high and -165.49% off the low.

Benson Hill Inc. (BHIL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Benson Hill Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Benson Hill Inc. (BHIL) shares have gone down -53.67% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 0.00% against 7.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -13.30% this quarter and then drop -6.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 12.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $99.97 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $100.4 million by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $110.75 million and $83.89 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -9.70% and then jump by 19.70% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 44.70% in 2023.

BHIL Dividends

Benson Hill Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Benson Hill Inc. (NYSE:BHIL)’s Major holders

Benson Hill Inc. insiders own 35.65% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 33.76%, with the float percentage being 52.46%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 157 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 17.73 million shares (or 8.55% of all shares), a total value of $20.39 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 15.35 million shares, is of Alphabet Inc.’s that is approximately 7.40% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $17.66 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Benson Hill Inc. (BHIL) shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Feb 27, 2023 indicates that iShares Russell 2000 ETF owns about 3.67 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.77 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $8.18 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.33 million, or about 1.61% of the stock, which is worth about $8.49 million.