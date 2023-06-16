After A 0.21% Jump In The Last Week, Does CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: CVBF) Still Make Sense To Buy?

During the last session, CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)’s traded shares were 1.19 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.38. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $14.63, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.83% or $0.54. The 52-week high for the CVBF share is $29.25, that puts it down -99.93 from that peak though still a striking 27.14% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $10.66. The company’s market capitalization is $2.06B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.62 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.63 million shares over the past three months.

CVB Financial Corp. (CVBF) registered a 3.83% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.83% in intraday trading to $14.63 this Thursday, 06/15/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.21%, and it has moved by 30.62% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -38.50%. The short interest in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) is 9.68 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.55 day(s) to cover.

CVB Financial Corp. (CVBF) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that CVB Financial Corp. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. CVB Financial Corp. (CVBF) shares have gone down -44.71% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at -4.19% against -8.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -7.10% this quarter and then drop -13.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -2.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $120.4 million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $122 million by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $121.94 million and $129.57 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -1.30% and then drop by -5.80% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 9.40%. While earnings are projected to return 7.20% in 2023, the next five years will return 10.00% per annum.

CVBF Dividends

CVB Financial Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between July 18 and July 24. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for CVB Financial Corp. is 0.80, with the dividend yield indicating at 5.47 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)’s Major holders

CVB Financial Corp. insiders own 5.39% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 74.65%, with the float percentage being 78.90%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 327 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 20.41 million shares (or 14.65% of all shares), a total value of $298.53 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 15.95 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 11.45% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $233.31 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of CVB Financial Corp. (CVBF) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Feb 27, 2023 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 9.62 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.91 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $140.74 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.03 million, or about 2.89% of the stock, which is worth about $58.93 million.