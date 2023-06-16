A Stock You Ought To Watch Is ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CHPT)

During the last session, ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)’s traded shares were 10.01 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.67. The 52-week high for the CHPT share is $19.92, that puts it down -120.11 from that peak though still a striking 13.59% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.82. The company’s market capitalization is $3.68B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 16.67 million shares, and the average trade volume was 9.50 million shares over the past three months.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.90. CHPT has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 22 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 17 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.16.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) trade information

The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.83%, and it has moved by 12.98% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -27.66%. The short interest in ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) is 63.05 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.71 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $15.74, which implies an increase of 42.5% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $10.00 and $27.00 respectively. As a result, CHPT is trading at a discount of -198.34% off the target high and -10.5% off the low.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that ChargePoint Holdings Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT) shares have gone down -20.47% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 40.00% against 15.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 11.10% this quarter and then jump 25.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 45.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $154 million as predicted by 13 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 13 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $184.23 million by the end of Oct 2023.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -34.20%. While earnings are projected to return -1.40% in 2023.

CHPT Dividends

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)’s Major holders

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. insiders own 3.25% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 51.47%, with the float percentage being 53.20%. Linse Capital Llc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 508 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 24.79 million shares (or 7.02% of all shares), a total value of $236.27 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 24.76 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 7.01% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $259.28 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 8.32 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.37 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $79.29 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 7.01 million, or about 2.00% of the stock, which is worth about $66.76 million.