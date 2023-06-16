A Quick Glance At Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NKTR) Stock: It Is up 1.79% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD, It Is Down -75.03 Percent

During the last session, Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)’s traded shares were 4.96 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.10. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.56, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.47% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the NKTR share is $5.18, that puts it down -825.0 from that peak though still a striking 1.79% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.55. The company’s market capitalization is $109.98M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.99 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.13 million shares over the past three months.

Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.30. NKTR has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.28.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) trade information

Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) registered a 2.47% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.47% in intraday trading to $0.56 this Thursday, 06/15/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.32%, and it has moved by -21.06% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -82.74%. The short interest in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) is 9.89 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.63 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $2.38, which implies an increase of 76.47% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $0.75 and $6.00 respectively. As a result, NKTR is trading at a discount of -971.43% off the target high and -33.93% off the low.

Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Nektar Therapeutics has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) shares have gone down -79.62% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 27.41% against 14.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 67.10% this quarter and then jump 29.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -6.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $21.79 million as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $21.49 million by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $21.59 million and $23.62 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 0.90% and then drop by -9.00% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -32.10%. While earnings are projected to return 31.20% in 2023, the next five years will return -7.30% per annum.

NKTR Dividends

Nektar Therapeutics is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)’s Major holders

Nektar Therapeutics insiders own 1.34% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 97.72%, with the float percentage being 99.05%. Invesco Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 303 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 37.48 million shares (or 19.81% of all shares), a total value of $26.35 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 35.56 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 18.79% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $24.99 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) shares are Invesco Global Opportunities Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF. Data provided on Jan 30, 2023 indicates that Invesco Global Opportunities Fund owns about 35.77 million shares. This amounts to just over 18.90 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $97.29 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 14.18 million, or about 7.49% of the stock, which is worth about $19.57 million.