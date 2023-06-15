XPeng Inc. (NYSE: XPEV) Are Up 45.45%, Predicting What To Expect Ahead

During the recent session, XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)’s traded shares were 8.43 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $11.33, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.87% or $0.53. The 52-week high for the XPEV share is $35.35, that puts it down -212.0 from that peak though still a striking 45.45% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.18. The company’s market capitalization is $8.89B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 17.76 million shares, and the average trade volume was 13.32 million shares over the past three months.

XPeng Inc. (XPEV) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.70. XPEV has a Sell rating from 5 analyst(s) out of 37 analysts who have looked at this stock. 10 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 4 suggest Overweight, and 17 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.24.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) trade information

XPeng Inc. (XPEV) registered a 4.87% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.87% in intraday trading to $11.33 this Wednesday, 06/14/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 33.88%, and it has moved by 19.10% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -56.01%. The short interest in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) is 42.33 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.55 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $59.50, which implies an increase of 80.96% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $16.24 and $103.30 respectively. As a result, XPEV is trading at a discount of -811.74% off the target high and -43.34% off the low.

XPeng Inc. (XPEV) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that XPeng Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. XPeng Inc. (XPEV) shares have gone up 9.86% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 15.38% against 11.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 44.20% this quarter and then jump 34.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 14.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $651.69 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.47 billion by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.03 billion and $1 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -36.90% and then jump by 46.20% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -80.30% in 2023, the next five years will return -5.74% per annum.

XPEV Dividends

XPeng Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 21 and August 25. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)’s Major holders

XPeng Inc. insiders own 1.29% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 21.72%, with the float percentage being 22.00%. Fifthdelta Ltd is the largest shareholder of the company, while 355 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 12.24 million shares (or 1.78% of all shares), a total value of $138.87 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 12.11 million shares, is of Primecap Management Company’s that is approximately 1.76% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $137.47 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of XPeng Inc. (XPEV) shares are Vanguard Horizon Fund-Capital Opportunity Fund and Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Horizon Fund-Capital Opportunity Fund owns about 6.93 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.01 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $78.66 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.01 million, or about 0.44% of the stock, which is worth about $34.16 million.