What To Expect Going Ahead For Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ: BDRX) Given Its -6.78 Percent Loss On Wednesday?

During the last session, Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:BDRX)’s traded shares were 6.85 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.13. The 52-week high for the BDRX share is $20.80, that puts it down -25900.0 from that peak though still a striking 12.5% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.07. The company’s market capitalization is $4.40M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.93 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.61 million shares over the past three months.

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:BDRX) trade information

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (BDRX) registered a -6.78% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -6.78% in intraday trading to $0.08 this Wednesday, 06/14/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.53%, and it has moved by -66.00% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -99.32%. The short interest in Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:BDRX) is 0.11 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.04 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $3149.49, which implies an increase of 100.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3149.49 and $3149.49 respectively. As a result, BDRX is trading at a discount of -3936762.5% off the target high and -3936762.5% off the low.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $240k as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $370k by the end of Jun 2019.

While earnings are projected to return -14.30% in 2023.

BDRX Dividends

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:BDRX)’s Major holders

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 2.11%, with the float percentage being 2.11%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 9 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 53016.0 shares (or 0.28% of all shares), a total value of $20676.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 47289.0 shares, is of Virtu Financial LLC’s that is approximately 0.25% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $18442.0.