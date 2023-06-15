We Just Learned Something New About DatChat Inc. (NASDAQ: DATS) This Week With Its 121.41% Gain

During the last session, DatChat Inc. (NASDAQ:DATS)’s traded shares were 3.74 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.82, reflecting an intraday gain of 89.84% or $0.39. The 52-week high for the DATS share is $1.54, that puts it down -87.8 from that peak though still a striking 82.93% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.14. The company’s market capitalization is $15.84M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.25 million shares, and the average trade volume was 192.25K shares over the past three months.

DatChat Inc. (NASDAQ:DATS) trade information

DatChat Inc. (DATS) registered a 89.84% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 89.84% in intraday trading to $0.82 this Wednesday, 06/14/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 121.41%, and it has moved by 127.81% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -27.42%. The short interest in DatChat Inc. (NASDAQ:DATS) is 87410.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.96 day(s) to cover.

While earnings are projected to return 14.50% in 2023.

DATS Dividends

DatChat Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

DatChat Inc. (NASDAQ:DATS)’s Major holders

DatChat Inc. insiders own 14.14% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 2.94%, with the float percentage being 3.43%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 23 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 0.11 million shares (or 0.51% of all shares), a total value of $60354.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 86875.0 shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 0.42% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $49605.0.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of DatChat Inc. (DATS) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 86875.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.43 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $21449.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 42295.0, or about 0.21% of the stock, which is worth about $27910.0.