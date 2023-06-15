VIQ Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: VQS) Rose 45.45% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD Numbers Rose 29.35% – Here Are Some Things To Keep In Mind

During the recent session, VIQ Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VQS)’s traded shares were 29.09 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -0.34. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.33, reflecting an intraday gain of 32.56% or $0.08. The 52-week high for the VQS share is $1.71, that puts it down -418.18 from that peak though still a striking 45.45% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.18. The company’s market capitalization is $10.92M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.74 million shares, and the average trade volume was 796.11K shares over the past three months.

VIQ Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VQS) trade information

VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS) registered a 32.56% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 32.56% in intraday trading to $0.33 this Wednesday, 06/14/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 35.82%, and it has moved by 27.85% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -76.16%. The short interest in VIQ Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VQS) is 81080.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.04 day(s) to cover.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $1.75, which implies an increase of 81.14% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.00 and $3.00 respectively. As a result, VQS is trading at a discount of -809.09% off the target high and -203.03% off the low.

VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that VIQ Solutions Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS) shares have gone up 32.56% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 7.14% against 18.60.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -18.20%. While earnings are projected to return 63.00% in 2023.

VQS Dividends

VIQ Solutions Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 08 and August 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

VIQ Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VQS)’s Major holders

VIQ Solutions Inc. insiders own 20.75% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 8.08%, with the float percentage being 10.20%. AWM Investment Company, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 11 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 1.71 million shares (or 4.93% of all shares), a total value of $0.55 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.34 million shares, is of Parallel Advisors, LLC’s that is approximately 1.00% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $0.11 million.

Data provided on Jul 30, 2022 indicates that DFA Investment Dimensions-DFA Va International Small owns about 1300.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.00 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $415.0 market value.