Vera Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VERA): Stock Investors Should Also Pay Attention To This Stock

During the last session, Vera Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA)’s traded shares were 4.36 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $13.35, reflecting an intraday gain of 21.36% or $2.35. The 52-week high for the VERA share is $23.39, that puts it down -75.21 from that peak though still a striking 61.05% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.20. The company’s market capitalization is $661.63M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.21 million shares, and the average trade volume was 451.05K shares over the past three months.

Vera Therapeutics Inc. (VERA) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.30. VERA has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.7.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Vera Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) trade information

Vera Therapeutics Inc. (VERA) registered a 21.36% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 21.36% in intraday trading to $13.35 this Wednesday, 06/14/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 48.33%, and it has moved by 67.50% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 2.77%. The short interest in Vera Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) is 2.86 million shares and it means that shorts have 9.63 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $14.50, which implies an increase of 7.93% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $7.00 and $23.00 respectively. As a result, VERA is trading at a discount of -72.28% off the target high and 47.57% off the low.

Vera Therapeutics Inc. (VERA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Vera Therapeutics Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Vera Therapeutics Inc. (VERA) shares have gone down -25.29% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 14.03% against 12.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -27.30% this quarter and then jump 23.10% in the quarter after that.

While earnings are projected to return -118.70% in 2023.

VERA Dividends

Vera Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Vera Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA)’s Major holders

Vera Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 5.72% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 69.67%, with the float percentage being 73.90%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 110 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 5.8 million shares (or 13.10% of all shares), a total value of $44.98 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.47 million shares, is of Sofinnova Investments, Inc.’s that is approximately 7.83% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $26.91 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Vera Therapeutics Inc. (VERA) shares are Fidelity Advisor Biotechnology Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology. Data provided on Feb 27, 2023 indicates that Fidelity Advisor Biotechnology Fund owns about 1.49 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.37 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $11.07 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.91 million, or about 2.06% of the stock, which is worth about $6.76 million.