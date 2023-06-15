The Time Is Right To Purchase Tingo Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TIO)

During the last session, Tingo Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TIO)’s traded shares were 11.69 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.29. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.10, reflecting an intraday loss of -15.38% or -$0.2. The 52-week high for the TIO share is $5.69, that puts it down -417.27 from that peak though still a striking 50.91% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.54. The company’s market capitalization is $204.52M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 21.05 million shares, and the average trade volume was 7.15 million shares over the past three months.

Tingo Group Inc. (TIO) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. TIO has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.31.

Tingo Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TIO) trade information

Tingo Group Inc. (TIO) registered a -15.38% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -15.38% in intraday trading to $1.10 this Wednesday, 06/14/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -24.14%, and it has moved by -67.55% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 89.62%. The short interest in Tingo Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TIO) is 15.38 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.63 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $11.75, which implies an increase of 90.64% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $11.75 and $11.75 respectively. As a result, TIO is trading at a discount of -968.18% off the target high and -968.18% off the low.

Tingo Group Inc. (TIO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Tingo Group Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Tingo Group Inc. (TIO) shares have gone down -5.98% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 971.43% against 18.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 487.50% this quarter and then jump 1,633.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 3,071.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $915 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.26 billion by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $11.96 million and $13.76 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 7,551.80% and then jump by 9,095.30% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 4.40%. While earnings are projected to return -12.40% in 2023.

TIO Dividends

Tingo Group Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 21 and August 25. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Tingo Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TIO)’s Major holders

Tingo Group Inc. insiders own 26.20% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 5.96%, with the float percentage being 8.08%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 33 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 5.02 million shares (or 3.06% of all shares), a total value of $5.27 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.96 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 1.20% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $2.06 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Tingo Group Inc. (TIO) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 2.99 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.83 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.49 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.53 million, or about 0.94% of the stock, which is worth about $1.27 million.