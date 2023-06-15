The Oncology Institute Inc. (NASDAQ: TOI) Fell -1032.08%, Predicting What To Expect In The Near Future

During the recent session, The Oncology Institute Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI)’s traded shares were 1.75 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.53, reflecting an intraday gain of 7.16% or $0.04. The 52-week high for the TOI share is $7.60, that puts it down -1333.96 from that peak though still a striking 37.74% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.33. The company’s market capitalization is $38.97M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.4 million shares, and the average trade volume was 723.95K shares over the past three months.

The Oncology Institute Inc. (TOI) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.00. TOI has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

The Oncology Institute Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI) trade information

The Oncology Institute Inc. (TOI) registered a 7.16% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 7.16% in intraday trading to $0.53 this Wednesday, 06/14/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -19.79%, and it has moved by 21.27% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -91.47%. The short interest in The Oncology Institute Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI) is 1.36 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.35 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4.50, which implies an increase of 88.22% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.00 and $6.00 respectively. As a result, TOI is trading at a discount of -1032.08% off the target high and -466.04% off the low.

The Oncology Institute Inc. (TOI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that The Oncology Institute Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. The Oncology Institute Inc. (TOI) shares have gone down -46.95% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -57.50% against 6.50. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 18.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $76.19 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $71.08 million by the end of Jun 2023.

While earnings are projected to return 100.60% in 2023.

TOI Dividends

The Oncology Institute Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 07 and August 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

The Oncology Institute Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI)’s Major holders

The Oncology Institute Inc. insiders own 19.97% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 71.90%, with the float percentage being 89.84%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 70 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 12.0 million shares (or 15.93% of all shares), a total value of $8.13 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.36 million shares, is of Deerfield Management Company, L.P. (Series C)’s that is approximately 4.46% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $2.28 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of The Oncology Institute Inc. (TOI) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.27 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.71 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.1 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.64 million, or about 0.86% of the stock, which is worth about $0.9 million.