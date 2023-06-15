The Future Belongs To Cybin Inc. (AMEX: CYBN) For Risk-Tolerant Investors

During the last session, Cybin Inc. (AMEX:CYBN)’s traded shares were 1.34 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.25, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.75% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the CYBN share is $1.14, that puts it down -356.0 from that peak though still a striking 16.0% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.21. The company’s market capitalization is $64.72M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.3 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.28 million shares over the past three months.

Cybin Inc. (CYBN) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. CYBN has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.05.

Cybin Inc. (AMEX:CYBN) trade information

Cybin Inc. (CYBN) registered a 3.75% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.75% in intraday trading to $0.25 this Wednesday, 06/14/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.75%, and it has moved by -19.37% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -61.05%. The short interest in Cybin Inc. (AMEX:CYBN) is 2.92 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.43 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4.81, which implies an increase of 94.8% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.12 and $10.00 respectively. As a result, CYBN is trading at a discount of -3900.0% off the target high and -348.0% off the low.

Cybin Inc. (CYBN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Cybin Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Cybin Inc. (CYBN) shares have gone down -21.45% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 40.63% against 12.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 50.00% this quarter and then jump 28.60% in the quarter after that.

While earnings are projected to return -25.50% in 2023.

CYBN Dividends

Cybin Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Cybin Inc. (AMEX:CYBN)’s Major holders

Cybin Inc. insiders own 22.28% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 7.86%, with the float percentage being 10.12%. Morgan Stanley is the largest shareholder of the company, while 75 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 2.66 million shares (or 1.33% of all shares), a total value of $1.02 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.28 million shares, is of AdvisorShares Investments, LLC’s that is approximately 1.14% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $0.88 million.

Data provided on Mar 30, 2023 indicates that AdvisorShares Trust-AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF owns about 2.28 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.16 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.88 million market value.