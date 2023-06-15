The Current Price For Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR): And Is It Worth Investing In?

During the last session, Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)’s traded shares were 70.51 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $15.91, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.56% or -$0.09. The 52-week high for the PLTR share is $17.16, that puts it down -7.86 from that peak though still a striking 63.29% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.84. The company’s market capitalization is $34.07B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 109.88 million shares, and the average trade volume was 61.95 million shares over the past three months.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.30. PLTR has a Sell rating from 5 analyst(s) out of 17 analysts who have looked at this stock. 7 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 2 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.05.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) trade information

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) registered a -0.56% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.56% in intraday trading to $15.91 this Wednesday, 06/14/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 8.30%, and it has moved by 67.12% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 108.25%. The short interest in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) is 148.36 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.56 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $9.96, which implies a decrease of -59.74% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5.00 and $18.00 respectively. As a result, PLTR is trading at a discount of -13.14% off the target high and 68.57% off the low.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Palantir Technologies Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) shares have gone up 118.24% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 250.00% against 18.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 600.00% this quarter and then jump 400.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 15.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $530.63 million as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 10 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $551.26 million by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $473.01 million and $470.31 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 12.20% and then jump by 17.20% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 33.10% in 2023, the next five years will return 73.00% per annum.

PLTR Dividends

Palantir Technologies Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 07 and August 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)’s Major holders

Palantir Technologies Inc. insiders own 11.23% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 34.72%, with the float percentage being 39.12%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,040 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 164.45 million shares (or 8.17% of all shares), a total value of $1.39 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 98.63 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 4.90% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $833.44 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 51.07 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.56 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $327.89 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 38.85 million, or about 1.94% of the stock, which is worth about $249.44 million.