The Current Price For Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ: CGNT): And Is It Worth Investing In?

During the recent session, Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT)’s traded shares were 0.53 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $5.73, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.87% or $0.16. The 52-week high for the CGNT share is $7.06, that puts it down -23.21 from that peak though still a striking 59.69% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.31. The company’s market capitalization is $372.13M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.49 million shares, and the average trade volume was 315.70K shares over the past three months.

Cognyte Software Ltd. (CGNT) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.70. CGNT has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.22.

Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) trade information

Cognyte Software Ltd. (CGNT) registered a 2.87% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.87% in intraday trading to $5.73 this Wednesday, 06/14/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 8.94%, and it has moved by 34.19% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -4.18%. The short interest in Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) is 0.5 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.9 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4.50, which implies a decrease of -27.33% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.00 and $6.00 respectively. As a result, CGNT is trading at a discount of -4.71% off the target high and 47.64% off the low.

Cognyte Software Ltd. (CGNT) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 72.20% this quarter and then drop -350.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -4.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $71.46 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $74.9 million by the end of Jul 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $86.69 million and $92.49 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -17.60% and then drop by -19.00% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -651.20% in 2023.

CGNT Dividends

Cognyte Software Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on June 15. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT)’s Major holders

Cognyte Software Ltd. insiders own 2.36% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 67.01%, with the float percentage being 68.63%. Edenbrook Capital, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 134 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 6.77 million shares (or 9.84% of all shares), a total value of $22.96 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.92 million shares, is of American Capital Management, Inc.’s that is approximately 7.14% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $16.66 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Cognyte Software Ltd. (CGNT) shares are Neuberger & Berman Intrinsic Value Fd and Blair (William) Mutual Funds,Inc-Small Cap Value Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2023 indicates that Neuberger & Berman Intrinsic Value Fd owns about 1.86 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.70 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $6.29 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.11 million, or about 1.61% of the stock, which is worth about $3.75 million.