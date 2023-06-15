The Altus Power Inc. (NYSE: AMPS) Stock Dropped 2.48% In A Single Month – Are There Any Hopes For A Gain?

During the last session, Altus Power Inc. (NYSE:AMPS)’s traded shares were 2.28 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.37, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.12% or -$0.29. The 52-week high for the AMPS share is $14.72, that puts it down -174.12 from that peak though still a striking 24.02% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.08. The company’s market capitalization is $812.75M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.38 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.51 million shares over the past three months.

Altus Power Inc. (AMPS) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.90. AMPS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company's earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be

Altus Power Inc. (NYSE:AMPS) trade information

Altus Power Inc. (AMPS) registered a -5.12% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -5.12% in intraday trading to $5.37 this Wednesday, 06/14/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.76%, and it has moved by 2.48% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -24.79%. The short interest in Altus Power Inc. (NYSE:AMPS) is 5.24 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.18 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $9.86, which implies an increase of 45.54% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $7.00 and $14.00 respectively. As a result, AMPS is trading at a discount of -160.71% off the target high and -30.35% off the low.

Altus Power Inc. (AMPS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Altus Power Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Altus Power Inc. (AMPS) shares have gone down -13.80% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -91.43% against -8.30.

While earnings are projected to return 833.30% in 2023.

AMPS Dividends

Altus Power Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 14 and August 18. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Altus Power Inc. (NYSE:AMPS)’s Major holders

Altus Power Inc. insiders own 49.20% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 43.54%, with the float percentage being 85.72%. Blackstone Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 180 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 20.78 million shares (or 13.07% of all shares), a total value of $113.85 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.45 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 3.43% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $29.85 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Altus Power Inc. (AMPS) shares are Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF. Data provided on Mar 30, 2023 indicates that Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF owns about 2.14 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.35 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $11.75 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.85 million, or about 1.17% of the stock, which is worth about $10.16 million.