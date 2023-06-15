The $10.15 Value Of Riot Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) Should Not Be Underestimated

During the last session, Riot Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT)’s traded shares were 12.67 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 4.24. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $10.15, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.07% or -$0.11. The 52-week high for the RIOT share is $14.43, that puts it down -42.17 from that peak though still a striking 67.98% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.25. The company’s market capitalization is $1.85B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 18.38 million shares, and the average trade volume was 23.33 million shares over the past three months.

Riot Platforms Inc. (RIOT) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.80. RIOT has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 10 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 9 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.23.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Riot Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) trade information

Riot Platforms Inc. (RIOT) registered a -1.07% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.07% in intraday trading to $10.15 this Wednesday, 06/14/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.68%, and it has moved by -8.39% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 118.28%. The short interest in Riot Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) is 23.64 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.12 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $12.23, which implies an increase of 17.01% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6.00 and $16.00 respectively. As a result, RIOT is trading at a discount of -57.64% off the target high and 40.89% off the low.

Riot Platforms Inc. (RIOT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Riot Platforms Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Riot Platforms Inc. (RIOT) shares have gone up 143.41% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -114.89% against 18.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 91.80% this quarter and then jump 12.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 42.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $87.14 million as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 10 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $97.4 million by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $72.95 million and $57.04 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 19.50% and then jump by 70.80% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -57.00%. While earnings are projected to return 71.00% in 2023, the next five years will return 20.00% per annum.

RIOT Dividends

Riot Platforms Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Riot Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT)’s Major holders