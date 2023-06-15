The $1.17 Value Of Amyris Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRS) Should Not Be Underestimated

During the last session, Amyris Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS)’s traded shares were 5.55 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.21. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.17, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.88% or -$0.06. The 52-week high for the AMRS share is $4.86, that puts it down -315.38 from that peak though still a striking 52.99% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.55. The company’s market capitalization is $415.07M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.42 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.87 million shares over the past three months.

Amyris Inc. (AMRS) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.70. AMRS has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.3.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Amyris Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) trade information

Amyris Inc. (AMRS) registered a -4.88% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.88% in intraday trading to $1.17 this Wednesday, 06/14/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 20.36%, and it has moved by 86.96% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -36.24%. The short interest in Amyris Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) is 65.52 million shares and it means that shorts have 11.39 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $1.68, which implies an increase of 30.36% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $0.65 and $5.00 respectively. As a result, AMRS is trading at a discount of -327.35% off the target high and 44.44% off the low.

Amyris Inc. (AMRS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Amyris Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Amyris Inc. (AMRS) shares have gone down -26.88% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 71.75% against 7.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 171.40% this quarter and then jump 45.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 95.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $276.93 million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $86 million by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $65.21 million and $71.13 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 324.70% and then jump by 20.90% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 23.40%. While earnings are projected to return -78.30% in 2023, the next five years will return 30.00% per annum.

AMRS Dividends

Amyris Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Amyris Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS)’s Major holders

Amyris Inc. insiders own 29.78% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 35.35%, with the float percentage being 50.34%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 242 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 23.13 million shares (or 6.26% of all shares), a total value of $31.46 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 14.56 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 3.94% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $19.81 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Amyris Inc. (AMRS) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 6.6 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.80 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $10.09 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5.87 million, or about 1.60% of the stock, which is worth about $8.98 million.