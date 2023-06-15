The $0.38 Is The Price At Which Astra Space Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTR) Deserves Consideration

During the last session, Astra Space Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR)’s traded shares were 1.3 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.38, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.26% or -$0.02. The 52-week high for the ASTR share is $1.91, that puts it down -402.63 from that peak though still a striking 10.53% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.34. The company’s market capitalization is $102.64M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.44 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.43 million shares over the past three months.

Astra Space Inc. (ASTR) received a consensus recommendation of an Underweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.50. ASTR has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Astra Space Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) trade information

Astra Space Inc. (ASTR) registered a -4.26% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.26% in intraday trading to $0.38 this Wednesday, 06/14/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.95%, and it has moved by -1.80% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -75.19%. The short interest in Astra Space Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) is 28.18 million shares and it means that shorts have 19.93 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $0.65, which implies an increase of 41.54% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $0.30 and $1.00 respectively. As a result, ASTR is trading at a discount of -163.16% off the target high and 21.05% off the low.

Astra Space Inc. (ASTR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Astra Space Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Astra Space Inc. (ASTR) shares have gone down -16.72% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 30.00% against 7.90. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 206.30% compared to the previous financial year.

While earnings are projected to return 67.90% in 2023.

ASTR Dividends

Astra Space Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 02 and August 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Astra Space Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR)’s Major holders

Astra Space Inc. insiders own 1.21% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 37.08%, with the float percentage being 37.53%. Acme, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 143 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 28.24 million shares (or 13.12% of all shares), a total value of $12.0 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 9.76 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 4.53% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $4.15 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Astra Space Inc. (ASTR) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 5.32 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.47 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.31 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.42 million, or about 1.59% of the stock, which is worth about $1.95 million.