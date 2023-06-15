Tellurian Inc. (AMEX: TELL): A Look At Its Value

During the last session, Tellurian Inc. (AMEX:TELL)’s traded shares were 8.8 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.26. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.22, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.61% or -$0.02. The 52-week high for the TELL share is $4.89, that puts it down -300.82 from that peak though still a striking 22.95% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.94. The company’s market capitalization is $692.03M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 8.29 million shares, and the average trade volume was 10.44 million shares over the past three months.

Tellurian Inc. (TELL) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.90. TELL has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.07.

Tellurian Inc. (AMEX:TELL) trade information

Tellurian Inc. (TELL) registered a -1.61% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.61% in intraday trading to $1.22 this Wednesday, 06/14/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -8.96%, and it has moved by -8.96% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -66.02%. The short interest in Tellurian Inc. (AMEX:TELL) is 71.73 million shares and it means that shorts have 9.42 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $2.55, which implies an increase of 52.16% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.00 and $5.00 respectively. As a result, TELL is trading at a discount of -309.84% off the target high and 18.03% off the low.

Tellurian Inc. (TELL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Tellurian Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Tellurian Inc. (TELL) shares have gone down -46.49% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -222.22% against -28.50. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -31.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $63.44 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $58.19 million by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $61.35 million and $84.72 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 3.40% and then drop by -31.30% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 40.10%. While earnings are projected to return 66.40% in 2023.

TELL Dividends

Tellurian Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Tellurian Inc. (AMEX:TELL)’s Major holders