Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: STAF) Declined -39.83% Over The Last Month – Are There Ways To Succeed From This Decline?

During the recent session, Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF)’s traded shares were 1.54 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.93. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.71, reflecting an intraday gain of 6.61% or $0.04. The 52-week high for the STAF share is $8.40, that puts it down -1083.1 from that peak though still a striking 5.63% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.67. The company’s market capitalization is $2.90M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.12 million shares, and the average trade volume was 45.00K shares over the past three months.

Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) trade information

Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. (STAF) registered a 6.61% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.61% in intraday trading to $0.71 this Wednesday, 06/14/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -16.47%, and it has moved by -39.83% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -90.96%. The short interest in Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) is 25430.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.57 day(s) to cover.

Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. (STAF) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. (STAF) shares have gone down -75.43% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 91.54% against -19.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -82.50% this quarter and then jump 84.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 15.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $76.24 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $66.27 million by the end of Jun 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $49.89 million and $59.05 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 52.80% and then jump by 12.20% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 55.20%. While earnings are projected to return -127.00% in 2023.

STAF Dividends

Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between July 12 and July 17. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF)’s Major holders

Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. insiders own 16.10% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.97%, with the float percentage being 1.16%. Armistice Capital, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 6 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 0.16 million shares (or 3.73% of all shares), a total value of $0.11 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 30990.0 shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 0.72% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $21181.0.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. (STAF) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 15190.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.53 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $10382.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 8115.0, or about 0.28% of the stock, which is worth about $5546.0.