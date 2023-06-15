Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SOND) Surged 85.26% In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect Next

During the last session, Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SOND)’s traded shares were 1.9 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.61, reflecting an intraday loss of -7.15% or -$0.04. The 52-week high for the SOND share is $2.77, that puts it down -354.1 from that peak though still a striking 55.74% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.27. The company’s market capitalization is $108.06M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.91 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.72 million shares over the past three months.

Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SOND) trade information

Sonder Holdings Inc. (SOND) registered a -7.15% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -7.15% in intraday trading to $0.61 this Wednesday, 06/14/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.18%, and it has moved by 85.26% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -59.33%. The short interest in Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SOND) is 15.95 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.12 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $1.50, which implies an increase of 59.33% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.50 and $1.50 respectively. As a result, SOND is trading at a discount of -145.9% off the target high and -145.9% off the low.

Sonder Holdings Inc. (SOND) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 41.90% this quarter and then jump 58.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 35.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $162.72 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $168.66 million by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $121.32 million and $124.53 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 34.10% and then jump by 35.40% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 40.80% in 2023.

SOND Dividends

Sonder Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SOND)’s Major holders

Sonder Holdings Inc. insiders own 17.46% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 57.36%, with the float percentage being 69.49%. Atreides Management, LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 122 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 20.25 million shares (or 9.24% of all shares), a total value of $15.33 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 10.14 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 4.62% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $7.68 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Sonder Holdings Inc. (SOND) shares are Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Feb 27, 2023 indicates that Fidelity Growth Company Fund owns about 5.66 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.58 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $5.83 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5.6 million, or about 2.55% of the stock, which is worth about $6.94 million.