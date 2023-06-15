Should Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: PPSI) Revive After A 7.63% Jump From Highs?

During the last session, Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI)’s traded shares were 1.02 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.24. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $7.47, reflecting an intraday gain of 13.62% or $0.9. The 52-week high for the PPSI share is $6.90, that puts it up 7.63 from that peak though still a striking 68.81% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.33. The company’s market capitalization is $71.07M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.24 million shares, and the average trade volume was 151.64K shares over the past three months.

Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) trade information

Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. (PPSI) registered a 13.62% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 13.62% in intraday trading to $7.47 this Wednesday, 06/14/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 15.56%, and it has moved by 38.24% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 127.59%. The short interest in Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) is 78910.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.74 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $12.00, which implies an increase of 37.75% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $12.00 and $12.00 respectively. As a result, PPSI is trading at a discount of -60.64% off the target high and -60.64% off the low.

Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. (PPSI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. (PPSI) shares have gone up 173.44% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 124.32% against 10.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 100.00% this quarter and then jump 123.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 52.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $9.66 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $11.05 million by the end of Sep 2023.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 2.50%. While earnings are projected to return -52.90% in 2023, the next five years will return 6.00% per annum.

PPSI Dividends

Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI)’s Major holders

Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. insiders own 22.20% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 4.23%, with the float percentage being 5.44%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 21 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 0.14 million shares (or 1.46% of all shares), a total value of $0.5 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 44488.0 shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 0.46% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $0.16 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. (PPSI) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.11 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.10 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.29 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 58233.0, or about 0.60% of the stock, which is worth about $0.16 million.