Risk-Tolerant Investors Should Take A Chance On Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ: YJ)

During the last session, Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ)’s traded shares were 1.59 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.61. The 52-week high for the YJ share is $1.19, that puts it down -526.32 from that peak though still a striking 21.05% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.15. The company’s market capitalization is $34.93M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 14.23 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.29 million shares over the past three months.

Yunji Inc. (YJ) received a consensus recommendation of a Sell from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 4.00. YJ has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) trade information

Yunji Inc. (YJ) registered a -4.64% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.64% in intraday trading to $0.19 this Wednesday, 06/14/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.71%, and it has moved by -35.09% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -82.04%. The short interest in Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) is 47310.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.26 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $22.09, which implies an increase of 99.14% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $22.09 and $22.09 respectively. As a result, YJ is trading at a discount of -11526.32% off the target high and -11526.32% off the low.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 39.20%. While earnings are projected to return -207.30% in 2023.

YJ Dividends

Yunji Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 23 and August 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ)’s Major holders

Yunji Inc. insiders own 22.26% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 20.42%, with the float percentage being 26.27%. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 11 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 1.29 million shares (or 0.60% of all shares), a total value of $0.5 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.82 million shares, is of Susquehanna International Group, LLP’s that is approximately 0.38% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $0.32 million.

Data provided on Feb 27, 2023 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 42417.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.02 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $20260.0 market value.