Qudian Inc. (NYSE: QD) At $1.66 Is Worth A Gamble

During the last session, Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD)’s traded shares were 1.17 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.69. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.66, reflecting an intraday loss of -13.54% or -$0.26. The 52-week high for the QD share is $2.18, that puts it down -31.33 from that peak though still a striking 58.43% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.69. The company’s market capitalization is $375.44M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.87 million shares, and the average trade volume was 424.65K shares over the past three months.

Qudian Inc. (QD) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. QD has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) trade information

Qudian Inc. (QD) registered a -13.54% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -13.54% in intraday trading to $1.66 this Wednesday, 06/14/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.19%, and it has moved by 36.07% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 130.52%. The short interest in Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) is 1.21 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.85 day(s) to cover.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -17.20%. While earnings are projected to return -166.50% in 2023, the next five years will return -2.96% per annum.

QD Dividends

Qudian Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between September 05 and September 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD)’s Major holders

Qudian Inc. insiders own 6.70% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 10.81%, with the float percentage being 11.59%. Acadian Asset Management. LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 47 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 7.4 million shares (or 3.92% of all shares), a total value of $8.88 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.02 million shares, is of Goldman Sachs Group Inc’s that is approximately 1.07% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $2.42 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Qudian Inc. (QD) shares are DFA Investment Dimensions-DFA Emerging Mkts Value and Advisors Inner Circle Fund-Acadian Emerging Markets Port. Data provided on Jan 30, 2023 indicates that DFA Investment Dimensions-DFA Emerging Mkts Value owns about 0.32 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.17 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.4 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.25 million, or about 0.13% of the stock, which is worth about $0.31 million.