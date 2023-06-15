Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ: QUBT) Are Up 35.4%, Predicting What To Expect Ahead

During the last session, Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:QUBT)’s traded shares were 1.99 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.01. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.61, reflecting an intraday loss of -9.04% or -$0.16. The 52-week high for the QUBT share is $4.30, that puts it down -167.08 from that peak though still a striking 35.4% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.04. The company’s market capitalization is $102.96M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.02 million shares, and the average trade volume was 999.99K shares over the past three months.

Quantum Computing Inc. (QUBT) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. QUBT has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.1.

Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:QUBT) trade information

Quantum Computing Inc. (QUBT) registered a -9.04% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -9.04% in intraday trading to $1.61 this Wednesday, 06/14/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 16.67%, and it has moved by 21.05% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -42.70%. The short interest in Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:QUBT) is 1.91 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.07 day(s) to cover.

Quantum Computing Inc. (QUBT) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 81.50% this quarter and then jump 35.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 714.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $200k as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $200k by the end of Jun 2023.

While earnings are projected to return 27.90% in 2023.

QUBT Dividends

Quantum Computing Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:QUBT)’s Major holders

Quantum Computing Inc. insiders own 46.48% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 3.42%, with the float percentage being 6.38%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 37 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 1.21 million shares (or 1.96% of all shares), a total value of $1.94 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.27 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 0.44% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $0.43 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Quantum Computing Inc. (QUBT) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.68 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.33 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.09 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.3 million, or about 1.04% of the stock, which is worth about $0.49 million.