OptiNose Inc. (NASDAQ: OPTN) Fell -350.45%, Predicting What To Expect In The Near Future

During the last session, OptiNose Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN)’s traded shares were 1.01 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -0.22. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.11, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.13% or -$0.06. The 52-week high for the OPTN share is $4.30, that puts it down -287.39 from that peak though still a striking 3.6% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.07. The company’s market capitalization is $118.25M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.66 million shares, and the average trade volume was 323.51K shares over the past three months.

OptiNose Inc. (OPTN) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. OPTN has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.11.

OptiNose Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) trade information

OptiNose Inc. (OPTN) registered a -5.13% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -5.13% in intraday trading to $1.11 this Wednesday, 06/14/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.13%, and it has moved by -43.08% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -57.47%. The short interest in OptiNose Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) is 2.39 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.1 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4.00, which implies an increase of 72.25% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.00 and $5.00 respectively. As a result, OPTN is trading at a discount of -350.45% off the target high and -170.27% off the low.

OptiNose Inc. (OPTN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that OptiNose Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. OptiNose Inc. (OPTN) shares have gone down -36.57% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 47.13% against 14.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 52.20% this quarter and then jump 38.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -14.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $16.71 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $16.86 million by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $20.58 million and $20.08 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -18.80% and then drop by -16.00% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 11.90%. While earnings are projected to return 39.80% in 2023.

OPTN Dividends

OptiNose Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 09 and August 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

OptiNose Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN)’s Major holders

OptiNose Inc. insiders own 7.50% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 77.53%, with the float percentage being 83.81%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 79 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 14.86 million shares (or 13.27% of all shares), a total value of $28.67 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 14.61 million shares, is of MVM Partners, LLC’s that is approximately 13.05% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $27.02 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of OptiNose Inc. (OPTN) shares are Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Feb 27, 2023 indicates that Fidelity Growth Company Fund owns about 4.78 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.27 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $8.61 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.32 million, or about 2.07% of the stock, which is worth about $4.29 million.