Oncorus Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCR) Continues To Thrive In 2023, As Its Stock Is Down -67.31% Year-To-Date

During the last session, Oncorus Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR)’s traded shares were 14.6 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.08, reflecting an intraday gain of 13.42% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the ONCR share is $1.70, that puts it down -2025.0 from that peak though still a striking 12.5% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.07. The company’s market capitalization is $2.40M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 6.56 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.04 million shares over the past three months.

Oncorus Inc. (ONCR) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. ONCR has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.5.

Oncorus Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) trade information

Oncorus Inc. (ONCR) registered a 13.42% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 13.42% in intraday trading to $0.08 this Wednesday, 06/14/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -21.89%, and it has moved by -73.12% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -94.89%. The short interest in Oncorus Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) is 0.45 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.74 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $1.50, which implies an increase of 94.67% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.50 and $1.50 respectively. As a result, ONCR is trading at a discount of -1775.0% off the target high and -1775.0% off the low.

Oncorus Inc. (ONCR) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 32.40% this quarter and then jump 42.10% in the quarter after that.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -31.20%. While earnings are projected to return -16.80% in 2023.

ONCR Dividends

Oncorus Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Oncorus Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR)’s Major holders

Oncorus Inc. insiders own 12.69% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 55.29%, with the float percentage being 63.33%. MPM Asset Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 54 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 2.85 million shares (or 10.92% of all shares), a total value of $0.98 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.38 million shares, is of BioImpact Capital LLC’s that is approximately 9.11% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $0.82 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Oncorus Inc. (ONCR) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.26 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.01 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $67084.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.23 million, or about 0.86% of the stock, which is worth about $57058.0.