Now Is A Good Time To Buy Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SGBX)

During the recent session, Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SGBX)’s traded shares were 0.73 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -2.99. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.94, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.95% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the SGBX share is $2.41, that puts it down -156.38 from that peak though still a striking 21.28% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.74. The company’s market capitalization is $12.98M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 43810.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 203.34K shares over the past three months.

Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (SGBX) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.00. SGBX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.23.

Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SGBX) trade information

Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (SGBX) registered a -0.95% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.95% in intraday trading to $0.94 this Wednesday, 06/14/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 8.16%, and it has moved by 8.41% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -45.92%. The short interest in Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SGBX) is 0.23 million shares and it means that shorts have 10.67 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6.00, which implies an increase of 84.33% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6.00 and $6.00 respectively. As a result, SGBX is trading at a discount of -538.3% off the target high and -538.3% off the low.

Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (SGBX) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 30.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $6.88 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $8.6 million by the end of Sep 2023.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 56.30%. While earnings are projected to return 46.20% in 2023.

SGBX Dividends

Safe & Green Holdings Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 14 and August 18. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SGBX)’s Major holders

Safe & Green Holdings Corp. insiders own 33.92% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 10.53%, with the float percentage being 15.93%. Group One Trading, L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 17 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 0.67 million shares (or 4.72% of all shares), a total value of $0.63 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.34 million shares, is of Susquehanna International Group, LLP’s that is approximately 2.36% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $0.32 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (SGBX) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 0.18 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.28 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.17 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.12 million, or about 0.87% of the stock, which is worth about $0.12 million.