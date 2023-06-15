National CineMedia Inc. (NASDAQ: NCMI) Has Been Falling -69.35% Since The Beginning Of The Year. Troubles Ahead?

During the last session, National CineMedia Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI)’s traded shares were 2.5 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.92. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.34, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.80% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the NCMI share is $1.85, that puts it down -444.12 from that peak though still a striking 70.59% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.10. The company’s market capitalization is $59.19M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.24 million shares, and the average trade volume was 14.04 million shares over the past three months.

National CineMedia Inc. (NCMI) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.30. NCMI has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.19.

National CineMedia Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) trade information

National CineMedia Inc. (NCMI) registered a -2.80% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.80% in intraday trading to $0.34 this Wednesday, 06/14/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.13%, and it has moved by 22.11% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -69.35%. The short interest in National CineMedia Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) is 8.13 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.53 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $0.50, which implies an increase of 32.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $0.50 and $0.50 respectively. As a result, NCMI is trading at a discount of -47.06% off the target high and -47.06% off the low.

National CineMedia Inc. (NCMI) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -1,800.00% this quarter and then jump 84.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -5.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $63.66 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $59.3 million by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $67.1 million and $53.77 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -5.10% and then jump by 10.30% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -23.80%. While earnings are projected to return 42.60% in 2023, the next five years will return -6.33% per annum.

NCMI Dividends

National CineMedia Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 07 and August 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for National CineMedia Inc. is 0.12, with the dividend yield indicating at 35.27 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

National CineMedia Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI)’s Major holders

National CineMedia Inc. insiders own 26.26% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 16.25%, with the float percentage being 22.03%. Standard General L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 66 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 12.93 million shares (or 7.43% of all shares), a total value of $4.4 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.52 million shares, is of Millennium Management Llc’s that is approximately 1.45% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $0.86 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of National CineMedia Inc. (NCMI) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 2.25 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.29 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.77 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.87 million, or about 0.50% of the stock, which is worth about $0.3 million.