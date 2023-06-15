Is Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ: META) On Track To Post A -27.08% Or More Growth?

During the recent session, Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:META)’s traded shares were 5.54 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.18. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $275.42, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.76% or $2.07. The 52-week high for the META share is $276.57, that puts it down -0.42 from that peak though still a striking 68.02% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $88.09. The company’s market capitalization is $699.54B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 19.99 million shares, and the average trade volume was 23.78 million shares over the past three months.

Meta Platforms Inc. (META) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.90. META has a Sell rating from 3 analyst(s) out of 60 analysts who have looked at this stock. 10 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 7 suggest Overweight, and 39 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $2.89.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:META) trade information

Meta Platforms Inc. (META) registered a 0.76% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.76% in intraday trading to $275.42 this Wednesday, 06/14/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.10%, and it has moved by 15.32% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 68.21%. The short interest in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:META) is 27.79 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.25 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $278.41, which implies an increase of 1.07% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $100.00 and $350.00 respectively. As a result, META is trading at a discount of -27.08% off the target high and 63.69% off the low.

Meta Platforms Inc. (META) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Meta Platforms Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Meta Platforms Inc. (META) shares have gone up 129.23% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 21.46% against 18.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 17.50% this quarter and then jump 82.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 8.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $31 billion as predicted by 40 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 39 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $31.06 billion by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $28.82 billion and $27.71 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 7.60% and then jump by 12.10% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 8.20%. While earnings are projected to return -33.60% in 2023, the next five years will return 18.50% per annum.

META Dividends

Meta Platforms Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between July 25 and July 31. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:META)’s Major holders

Meta Platforms Inc. insiders own 0.23% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 76.25%, with the float percentage being 76.42%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 3,800 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 180.91 million shares (or 8.18% of all shares), a total value of $38.34 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 152.93 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 6.91% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $32.41 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Meta Platforms Inc. (META) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 68.35 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.07 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $8.23 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 51.98 million, or about 2.34% of the stock, which is worth about $6.26 billion.