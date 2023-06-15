Is Luminar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: LAZR) Hit More of the Losses Given A -57.42% Dip From High?

During the last session, Luminar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)’s traded shares were 6.57 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.55. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $7.21, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.09% or -$0.23. The 52-week high for the LAZR share is $11.35, that puts it down -57.42 from that peak though still a striking 45.77% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.91. The company’s market capitalization is $2.82B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 7.98 million shares, and the average trade volume was 8.46 million shares over the past three months.

Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. LAZR has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 12 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.23.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Luminar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) trade information

Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR) registered a -3.09% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.09% in intraday trading to $7.21 this Wednesday, 06/14/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 7.45%, and it has moved by 18.78% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -1.90%. The short interest in Luminar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) is 61.43 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.14 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $12.29, which implies an increase of 41.33% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.50 and $20.00 respectively. As a result, LAZR is trading at a discount of -177.39% off the target high and 37.59% off the low.

Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Luminar Technologies Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR) shares have gone down -2.04% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -3.85% against 15.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -27.80% this quarter and then drop -5.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 113.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $16.18 million as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $22.27 million by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $9.93 million and $9.11 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 62.90% and then jump by 144.50% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -82.10% in 2023.

LAZR Dividends

Luminar Technologies Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Luminar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)’s Major holders