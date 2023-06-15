Is Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: LXRX) Still A Buy After sinking -14.68% Last Week?

During the last session, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX)’s traded shares were 3.19 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.27. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.50, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.66% or -$0.15. The 52-week high for the LXRX share is $3.79, that puts it down -51.6 from that peak though still a striking 47.6% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.31. The company’s market capitalization is $656.55M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.06 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.80 million shares over the past three months.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LXRX) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. LXRX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.18.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) trade information

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LXRX) registered a -5.66% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -5.66% in intraday trading to $2.50 this Wednesday, 06/14/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -14.68%, and it has moved by -16.11% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 74.83%. The short interest in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) is 10.76 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.51 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $7.00, which implies an increase of 64.29% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.00 and $10.00 respectively. As a result, LXRX is trading at a discount of -300.0% off the target high and -20.0% off the low.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LXRX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LXRX) shares have gone up 17.92% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 4.84% against 12.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -12.50% this quarter and then drop -23.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 15,511.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $70k as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $5.63 million by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $35k and $50k respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 100.00% and then jump by 11,160.00% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 12.60%. While earnings are projected to return -2.10% in 2023.

LXRX Dividends

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX)’s Major holders

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders own 1.17% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 81.33%, with the float percentage being 82.29%. Artal Group S.A. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 155 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 89.78 million shares (or 47.36% of all shares), a total value of $218.16 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 16.15 million shares, is of BVF Inc.’s that is approximately 8.52% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $39.24 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LXRX) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Growth Company Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 2.72 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.44 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $5.19 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.77 million, or about 0.94% of the stock, which is worth about $3.99 million.