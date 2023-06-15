Is InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: NVIV) On Track To Post A -66864.29% Or More Growth?

During the last session, InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV)’s traded shares were 1.08 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.83. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.40, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.26% or $0.07. The 52-week high for the NVIV share is $13.77, that puts it down -883.57 from that peak though still a striking 42.14% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.81. The company’s market capitalization is $4.42M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.12 million shares, and the average trade volume was 46.41K shares over the past three months.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) trade information

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NVIV) registered a 5.26% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.26% in intraday trading to $1.40 this Wednesday, 06/14/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.26%, and it has moved by 16.67% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -63.25%. The short interest in InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) is 43000.0 shares and it means that shorts have 2.12 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $937.50, which implies an increase of 99.85% to the stock's current value.

While earnings are projected to return 8.70% in 2023.

NVIV Dividends

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV)’s Major holders

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. insiders own 11.66% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 10.70%, with the float percentage being 12.11%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 18 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 34714.0 shares (or 1.12% of all shares), a total value of $36796.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 26246.0 shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 0.85% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $27820.0.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NVIV) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 16946.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.59 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $39823.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 6821.0, or about 0.24% of the stock, which is worth about $13846.0.