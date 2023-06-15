Is Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ: BSFC) Worth Much? What Should Investors Do?

During the last session, Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:BSFC)’s traded shares were 1.56 million. The company’s market capitalization is $3.70M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.49 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.06 million shares over the past three months.

Blue Star Foods Corp. (BSFC) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. BSFC has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $Bank First Corporation.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:BSFC) trade information

Blue Star Foods Corp. (BSFC) registered a -2.54% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.54% in intraday trading to $0.07 this Wednesday, 06/14/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.67%, and it has moved by -32.90% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -95.00%. The short interest in Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:BSFC) is 0.41 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.16 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $1.00, which implies an increase of 93.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.00 and $1.00 respectively. As a result, BSFC is trading at a discount of -1328.57% off the target high and -1328.57% off the low.

While earnings are projected to return -332.30% in 2023.

BSFC Dividends

Blue Star Foods Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 14 and August 18. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:BSFC)’s Major holders

Blue Star Foods Corp. insiders own 35.38% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 2.90%, with the float percentage being 4.49%. Virtu Financial LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 14 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 0.24 million shares (or 0.50% of all shares), a total value of $30528.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.15 million shares, is of UBS Group AG’s that is approximately 0.31% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $19063.0.