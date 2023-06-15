Is Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYTO) Hit More of the Losses Given A -1685.71% Dip From High?

During the recent session, Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO)’s traded shares were 1.12 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.27. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.84, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.27% or $0.03. The 52-week high for the CYTO share is $15.00, that puts it down -1685.71 from that peak though still a striking 17.86% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.69. The company’s market capitalization is $5.46M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.33 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.34 million shares over the past three months.

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO) trade information

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (CYTO) registered a 4.27% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.27% in intraday trading to $0.84 this Wednesday, 06/14/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 14.05%, and it has moved by -6.18% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -92.31%. The short interest in Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO) is 0.21 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.08 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $286.10, which implies an increase of 99.71% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $286.10 and $286.10 respectively. As a result, CYTO is trading at a discount of -33959.52% off the target high and -33959.52% off the low.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $59.1 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $59.1 million by the end of Jun 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -13.10% in 2023.

CYTO Dividends

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO)’s Major holders

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. insiders own 7.10% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.61%, with the float percentage being 0.66%. Citigroup Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 8 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 3074.0 shares (or 0.04% of all shares), a total value of $3934.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1532.0 shares, is of UBS Group AG’s that is approximately 0.02% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $1960.0.

Data provided on Feb 27, 2023 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 943.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.07 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2263.0 market value.