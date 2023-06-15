During the last session, 8×8 Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT)’s traded shares were 1.56 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.26. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.93, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.44% or -$0.14. The 52-week high for the EGHT share is $6.49, that puts it down -65.14 from that peak though still a striking 36.39% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.50. The company’s market capitalization is $453.84M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.34 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.58 million shares over the past three months.

8×8 Inc. (EGHT) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.60. EGHT has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 13 analysts who have looked at this stock. 7 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.13.

8×8 Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) trade information

8×8 Inc. (EGHT) registered a -3.44% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.44% in intraday trading to $3.93 this Wednesday, 06/14/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.03%, and it has moved by 19.82% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -32.82%. The short interest in 8×8 Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) is 15.73 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.83 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5.33, which implies an increase of 26.27% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.00 and $7.00 respectively. As a result, EGHT is trading at a discount of -78.12% off the target high and 23.66% off the low.

8×8 Inc. (EGHT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that 8×8 Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. 8×8 Inc. (EGHT) shares have gone down -12.67% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 63.64% against 17.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 44.40% this quarter and then jump 140.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 2.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $187.09 million as predicted by 12 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 12 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $189.88 million by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $187.62 million and $187.39 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -0.30% and then jump by 1.30% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 11.10%. While earnings are projected to return 59.20% in 2023.

EGHT Dividends

8×8 Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

8×8 Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT)’s Major holders

8×8 Inc. insiders own 3.56% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 105.20%, with the float percentage being 109.08%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 291 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 19.66 million shares (or 16.90% of all shares), a total value of $82.0 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 16.09 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 13.82% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $67.07 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of 8×8 Inc. (EGHT) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. Data provided on Feb 27, 2023 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 8.46 million shares. This amounts to just over 7.58 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $45.03 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 6.47 million, or about 5.79% of the stock, which is worth about $30.48 million.