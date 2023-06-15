Investing Now Could Prove Beneficial For Edgio Inc. (NASDAQ: EGIO)

During the last session, Edgio Inc. (NASDAQ:EGIO)’s traded shares were 1.71 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.94. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.46, reflecting an intraday loss of -6.92% or -$0.03. The company’s market capitalization is $104.21M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.02 million shares, and the average trade volume was 903.89K shares over the past three months.

Edgio Inc. (NASDAQ:EGIO) trade information

Edgio Inc. (EGIO) registered a -6.92% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -6.92% in intraday trading to $0.46 this Wednesday, 06/14/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -12.81%, and it has moved by -21.18% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -81.23%. The short interest in Edgio Inc. (NASDAQ:EGIO) is 3.87 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.38 day(s) to cover.

Edgio Inc. (EGIO) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -600.00% this quarter and then drop -100.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 66.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $108.76 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $102.77 million by the end of Mar 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $62.88 million and $57.96 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 73.00% and then jump by 77.30% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 9.60%. While earnings are projected to return -169.40% in 2023, the next five years will return 15.00% per annum.

EGIO Dividends

Edgio Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Edgio Inc. (NASDAQ:EGIO)’s Major holders