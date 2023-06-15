Investing Now Could Prove Beneficial For Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. (NASDAQ: AHI)

During the last session, Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. (NASDAQ:AHI)’s traded shares were 8.42 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.88, reflecting an intraday loss of -41.33% or -$0.62. The 52-week high for the AHI share is $3.88, that puts it down -340.91 from that peak though still a striking 81.82% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.16. The company’s market capitalization is $3.96M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 22.53 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.46 million shares over the past three months.

Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. (AHI) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. AHI has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. (NASDAQ:AHI) trade information

Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. (AHI) registered a -41.33% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -41.33% in intraday trading to $0.88 this Wednesday, 06/14/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 183.87%, and it has moved by 155.00% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 13.11%. The short interest in Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. (NASDAQ:AHI) is 78960.0 shares and it means that shorts have 4.32 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $3.00, which implies an increase of 70.67% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.00 and $3.00 respectively. As a result, AHI is trading at a discount of -240.91% off the target high and -240.91% off the low.

While earnings are projected to return -31.70% in 2023.

AHI Dividends

Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. (NASDAQ:AHI)’s Major holders

Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.80%, with the float percentage being 0.80%. Susquehanna International Group, LLP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 8 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 82093.0 shares (or 0.29% of all shares), a total value of $30243.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 13107.0 shares, is of Virtu Financial LLC’s that is approximately 0.05% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $4828.0.