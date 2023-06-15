Hyperfine Inc. (NASDAQ: HYPR) Is Up 66.40% In A Month. Could There Be Any Hope That It Will Rise Soon?

During the recent session, Hyperfine Inc. (NASDAQ:HYPR)’s traded shares were 0.63 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.08, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.00% or $0.08. The 52-week high for the HYPR share is $2.78, that puts it down -33.65 from that peak though still a striking 67.31% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.68. The company’s market capitalization is $134.92M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.33 million shares, and the average trade volume was 195.46K shares over the past three months.

Hyperfine Inc. (HYPR) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.30. HYPR has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.16.

Hyperfine Inc. (NASDAQ:HYPR) trade information

Hyperfine Inc. (HYPR) registered a 4.00% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.00% in intraday trading to $2.08 this Wednesday, 06/14/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 11.23%, and it has moved by 66.40% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -10.73%. The short interest in Hyperfine Inc. (NASDAQ:HYPR) is 2.22 million shares and it means that shorts have 16.53 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $2.47, which implies an increase of 15.79% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.40 and $2.50 respectively. As a result, HYPR is trading at a discount of -20.19% off the target high and -15.38% off the low.

Hyperfine Inc. (HYPR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Hyperfine Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Hyperfine Inc. (HYPR) shares have gone up 121.72% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 33.65% against 8.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 51.50% this quarter and then jump 15.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 79.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.8 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.2 million by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.53 million and $1.55 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 82.60% and then jump by 106.50% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -12.60% in 2023.

HYPR Dividends

Hyperfine Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Hyperfine Inc. (NASDAQ:HYPR)’s Major holders

Hyperfine Inc. insiders own 7.46% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 28.40%, with the float percentage being 30.69%. Fosun International Ltd is the largest shareholder of the company, while 45 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 1.74 million shares (or 3.11% of all shares), a total value of $2.51 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.5 million shares, is of Avidity Partners Management, LP’s that is approximately 2.68% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $2.17 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Hyperfine Inc. (HYPR) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 0.57 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.01 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.48 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.24 million, or about 0.43% of the stock, which is worth about $0.39 million.