How OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ: ONCS) Could Be A Loss Maker Since It Is Down -86.74% YTD?

During the recent session, OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS)’s traded shares were 2.6 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.99. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.22, reflecting an intraday loss of -48.08% or -$0.21. The 52-week high for the ONCS share is $20.68, that puts it down -9300.0 from that peak though still a striking -81.82% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.40. The company’s market capitalization is $2.55M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.11 million shares, and the average trade volume was 885.69K shares over the past three months.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated (ONCS) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. ONCS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) trade information

OncoSec Medical Incorporated (ONCS) registered a -48.08% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -48.08% in intraday trading to $0.22 this Wednesday, 06/14/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -47.78%, and it has moved by -59.47% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -98.74%. The short interest in OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) is 0.19 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.34 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $110.00, which implies an increase of 99.8% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $110.00 and $110.00 respectively. As a result, ONCS is trading at a discount of -49900.0% off the target high and -49900.0% off the low.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 39.40%. While earnings are projected to return 36.70% in 2023.

ONCS Dividends

OncoSec Medical Incorporated is due to release its next quarterly earnings on December 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS)’s Major holders

OncoSec Medical Incorporated insiders own 28.01% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 5.83%, with the float percentage being 8.10%. FNY Investment Advisers, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 19 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 0.11 million shares (or 2.32% of all shares), a total value of $0.27 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 57488.0 shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 1.26% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $0.15 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of OncoSec Medical Incorporated (ONCS) shares are Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund. Data provided on Feb 27, 2023 indicates that Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund owns about 7517.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.25 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $8118.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1003.0, or about 0.03% of the stock, which is worth about $1083.0.