Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FRTX) At $0.85 Is Worth A Gamble

During the last session, Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTX)’s traded shares were 7.96 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.47. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.85, reflecting an intraday gain of 36.90% or $0.23. The 52-week high for the FRTX share is $12.60, that puts it down -1382.35 from that peak though still a striking 47.06% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.45. The company’s market capitalization is $4.96M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.88 million shares, and the average trade volume was 105.67K shares over the past three months.

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Inc. (FRTX) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. FRTX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTX) trade information

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Inc. (FRTX) registered a 36.90% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 36.90% in intraday trading to $0.85 this Wednesday, 06/14/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 46.53%, and it has moved by 65.63% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -86.97%. The short interest in Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTX) is 50380.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.74 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $12.00, which implies an increase of 92.92% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $12.00 and $12.00 respectively. As a result, FRTX is trading at a discount of -1311.76% off the target high and -1311.76% off the low.

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Inc. (FRTX) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 1,618.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.05 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $104k and $92k respectively.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 52.70%. While earnings are projected to return 66.00% in 2023.

FRTX Dividends

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTX)’s Major holders

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 0.58% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 2.58%, with the float percentage being 2.60%. Telemetry Investments, L.L.C. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 18 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 65000.0 shares (or 1.10% of all shares), a total value of $97500.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 30300.0 shares, is of Virtu Financial LLC’s that is approximately 0.51% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $19998.0.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Inc. (FRTX) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 27779.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.47 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $41668.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 7100.0, or about 0.12% of the stock, which is worth about $12709.0.