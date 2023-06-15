Following Its 52-Week Low, Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ: TAOP)’S Share Price Rose 17.91% And Its YTD Numbers Rise 3.00%

During the recent session, Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP)’s traded shares were 0.81 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.59. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.67, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.47% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the TAOP share is $1.75, that puts it down -161.19 from that peak though still a striking 17.91% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.55. The company’s market capitalization is $10.64M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 20230.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 33.71K shares over the past three months.

Taoping Inc. (TAOP) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. TAOP has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) trade information

Taoping Inc. (TAOP) registered a -1.47% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.47% in intraday trading to $0.67 this Wednesday, 06/14/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.58%, and it has moved by 3.08% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -36.79%. The short interest in Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) is 43620.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.76 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $7.00, which implies an increase of 90.43% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $7.00 and $7.00 respectively. As a result, TAOP is trading at a discount of -944.78% off the target high and -944.78% off the low.

Taoping Inc. (TAOP) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 109.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $52 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s).

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -18.00%. While earnings are projected to return 95.90% in 2023, the next five years will return 23.00% per annum.

TAOP Dividends

Taoping Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on April 30. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP)’s Major holders

Taoping Inc. insiders own 28.81% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.98%, with the float percentage being 1.38%. Two Sigma Securities, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 9 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 35300.0 shares (or 0.23% of all shares), a total value of $23654.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 29444.0 shares, is of Geode Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 0.19% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $19730.0.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Taoping Inc. (TAOP) shares are Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2023 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF owns about 25705.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.16 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $17224.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3739.0, or about 0.02% of the stock, which is worth about $2505.0.