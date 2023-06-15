Following Its 52-Week Low, Asset Entities Inc. (NASDAQ: ASST)’S Share Price Rose 59.09% And Its YTD Numbers Fell -44.37%

During the last session, Asset Entities Inc. (NASDAQ:ASST)’s traded shares were 7.15 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.98, reflecting an intraday gain of 9.72% or $0.18. The 52-week high for the ASST share is $6.98, that puts it down -252.53 from that peak though still a striking 59.09% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.81. The company’s market capitalization is $32.11M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 11.13 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.94 million shares over the past three months.

Asset Entities Inc. (NASDAQ:ASST) trade information

Asset Entities Inc. (ASST) registered a 9.72% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 9.72% in intraday trading to $1.98 this Wednesday, 06/14/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 59.27%, and it has moved by 91.01% in 30 days. The short interest in Asset Entities Inc. (NASDAQ:ASST) is 34120.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.21 day(s) to cover.

ASST Dividends

Asset Entities Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Asset Entities Inc. (NASDAQ:ASST)’s Major holders

Asset Entities Inc. insiders own 33.83% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.00%, with the float percentage being 0.00%. Two Sigma Securities, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 0 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 27880.0 shares (or 0.53% of all shares), a total value of $36244.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 16990.0 shares, is of Virtu Financial LLC’s that is approximately 0.32% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $22087.0.