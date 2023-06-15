During The Past Six Months, Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN) Shares Took An 31.24% Jump. Here Is What We Should Expect

During the recent session, Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN)’s traded shares were 2.14 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.44. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $118.89, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.61% or $4.14. The 52-week high for the LEN share is $117.34, that puts it up 1.3 from that peak though still a striking 47.4% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $62.54. The company’s market capitalization is $36.54B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.03 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.19 million shares over the past three months.

Lennar Corporation (LEN) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.40. LEN has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 22 analysts who have looked at this stock. 7 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 3 suggest Overweight, and 10 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $2.68.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) trade information

Lennar Corporation (LEN) registered a 3.61% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.61% in intraday trading to $118.89 this Wednesday, 06/14/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.87%, and it has moved by 4.36% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 71.96%. The short interest in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) is 6.93 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.65 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $120.82, which implies an increase of 1.6% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $85.00 and $153.00 respectively. As a result, LEN is trading at a discount of -28.69% off the target high and 28.51% off the low.

Lennar Corporation (LEN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Lennar Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Lennar Corporation (LEN) shares have gone up 31.24% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -44.73% against -37.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -46.70% this quarter and then drop -34.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -12.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $7.7 billion as predicted by 15 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 15 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $8.09 billion by the end of Nov 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $9.01 billion and $10.17 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -14.50% and then drop by -20.50% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 36.00%. While earnings are projected to return 10.30% in 2023, the next five years will return 23.70% per annum.

LEN Dividends

Lennar Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings on June 15. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Lennar Corporation is 1.50, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.31 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN)’s Major holders

Lennar Corporation insiders own 2.36% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 97.21%, with the float percentage being 99.57%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,087 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 28.38 million shares (or 11.18% of all shares), a total value of $2.98 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 26.23 million shares, is of Capital World Investors’s that is approximately 10.34% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $2.76 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Lennar Corporation (LEN) shares are Washington Mutual Investors Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2023 indicates that Washington Mutual Investors Fund owns about 8.2 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.23 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $861.48 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 7.21 million, or about 2.84% of the stock, which is worth about $652.5 million.