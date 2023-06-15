Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: DFLI) Rose 1.56% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD Numbers Fall -78.49% – Here Are Some Things To Keep In Mind

During the last session, Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DFLI)’s traded shares were 1.43 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.56, reflecting an intraday loss of -17.42% or -$0.54. The 52-week high for the DFLI share is $28.75, that puts it down -1023.05 from that peak though still a striking 1.56% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.52. The company’s market capitalization is $114.66M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.64 million shares, and the average trade volume was 452.68K shares over the past three months.

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (DFLI) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.30. DFLI has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.2.

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DFLI) trade information

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (DFLI) registered a -17.42% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -17.42% in intraday trading to $2.56 this Wednesday, 06/14/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -8.24%, and it has moved by -12.93% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -74.78%. The short interest in Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DFLI) is 0.34 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.68 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $10.00, which implies an increase of 74.4% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $9.00 and $11.00 respectively. As a result, DFLI is trading at a discount of -329.69% off the target high and -251.56% off the low.

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (DFLI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (DFLI) shares have gone down -82.28% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 63.46% against 10.90. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 37.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $20.8 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $36.35 million by the end of Sep 2023.

While earnings are projected to return 56.90% in 2023.

DFLI Dividends

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DFLI)’s Major holders

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. insiders own 74.54% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 5.56%, with the float percentage being 21.83%. Beach Point Capital Management LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 20 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 0.21 million shares (or 0.46% of all shares), a total value of $0.64 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 98673.0 shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 0.22% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $0.3 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (DFLI) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 98475.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.22 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.17 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 37520.0, or about 0.08% of the stock, which is worth about $0.16 million.