Do You Still Have A Reason To Buy BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ: BLU) After A -0.68% Drop In The Last Week?

During the recent session, BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU)’s traded shares were 7.1 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.18. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $14.47, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.55% or -$0.08. The 52-week high for the BLU share is $14.67, that puts it down -1.38 from that peak though still a striking 55.91% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.38. The company’s market capitalization is $1.84B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.5 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.70 million shares over the past three months.

BELLUS Health Inc. (BLU) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.70. BLU has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.24.

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) trade information

BELLUS Health Inc. (BLU) registered a -0.55% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.55% in intraday trading to $14.47 this Wednesday, 06/14/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.68%, and it has moved by 0.21% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 85.04%. The short interest in BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) is 7.59 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.36 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $16.17, which implies an increase of 10.51% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $14.75 and $20.00 respectively. As a result, BLU is trading at a discount of -38.22% off the target high and -1.94% off the low.

BELLUS Health Inc. (BLU) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that BELLUS Health Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. BELLUS Health Inc. (BLU) shares have gone up 47.20% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -40.91% against 12.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -33.30% this quarter and then drop -30.00% in the quarter after that.

As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $4k and $4k respectively.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -46.30%. While earnings are projected to return 26.60% in 2023.

BLU Dividends

BELLUS Health Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 08 and August 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU)’s Major holders

BELLUS Health Inc. insiders own 10.26% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 90.41%, with the float percentage being 100.75%. RA Capital Management, L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 168 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 12.64 million shares (or 9.97% of all shares), a total value of $91.03 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.41 million shares, is of Goldman Sachs Group Inc’s that is approximately 5.85% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $53.38 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of BELLUS Health Inc. (BLU) shares are Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF. Data provided on Feb 27, 2023 indicates that Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology owns about 1.62 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.28 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $12.48 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.83 million, or about 0.65% of the stock, which is worth about $6.36 million.