DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ: DISH): How Much Is It Worth And What Should Investors Do?

During the last session, DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH)’s traded shares were 18.18 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.82. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $6.31, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.52% or -$0.23. The 52-week high for the DISH share is $20.35, that puts it down -222.5 from that peak though still a striking 6.34% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.91. The company’s market capitalization is $3.81B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 17.16 million shares, and the average trade volume was 11.18 million shares over the past three months.

DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) trade information

DISH Network Corporation (DISH) registered a -3.52% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.52% in intraday trading to $6.31 this Wednesday, 06/14/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -18.89%, and it has moved by -3.96% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -65.50%. The short interest in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) is 55.91 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.32 day(s) to cover.

DISH Network Corporation (DISH) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that DISH Network Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. DISH Network Corporation (DISH) shares have gone down -59.03% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -61.77% against 1.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -63.40% this quarter and then drop -80.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -6.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3.92 billion as predicted by 12 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 11 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.87 billion by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $4.21 billion and $4.15 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -6.90% and then drop by -6.70% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 15.30%. While earnings are projected to return -4.60% in 2023.

DISH Dividends

DISH Network Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH)’s Major holders

DISH Network Corporation insiders own 15.40% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 82.53%, with the float percentage being 97.55%. Dodge & Cox Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 620 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 39.33 million shares (or 13.37% of all shares), a total value of $366.92 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 28.52 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 9.69% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $266.08 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of DISH Network Corporation (DISH) shares are Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Dodge & Cox Stock Fund owns about 26.33 million shares. This amounts to just over 8.99 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $369.61 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 7.53 million, or about 2.57% of the stock, which is worth about $105.68 million.