Could Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ: LIZI) Regain All Of Its Losses Given A -21.85% Dip From High?

During the last session, Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI)’s traded shares were 1.62 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.65. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.95, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.21% or $0.05. The 52-week high for the LIZI share is $1.88, that puts it down -97.89 from that peak though still a striking 60.0% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.38. The company’s market capitalization is $39.36M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.36 million shares, and the average trade volume was 308.30K shares over the past three months.

Lizhi Inc. (LIZI) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.00. LIZI has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI) trade information

Lizhi Inc. (LIZI) registered a 5.21% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.21% in intraday trading to $0.95 this Wednesday, 06/14/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 10.23%, and it has moved by 43.78% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -17.47%. The short interest in Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI) is 0.49 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.05 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $1.40, which implies an increase of 32.14% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.40 and $1.40 respectively. As a result, LIZI is trading at a discount of -47.37% off the target high and -47.37% off the low.

Lizhi Inc. (LIZI) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 12.70% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 16.80%. While earnings are projected to return 164.90% in 2023.

LIZI Dividends

Lizhi Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI)’s Major holders

Lizhi Inc. insiders own 0.21% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 20.21%, with the float percentage being 20.25%. Acadian Asset Management. LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 20 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 0.19 million shares (or 0.05% of all shares), a total value of $0.14 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.17 million shares, is of Renaissance Technologies, LLC’s that is approximately 0.04% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $0.13 million.